Delhi Traffic Police records an increase in PUCC violations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police announced a notable increase in the issuance of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) challans for the period from January 1 to April 30, 2024.



During these four months, there were 101,164 recorded instances of motorists driving without a valid PUCC, marking an almost 30 percent rise compared to the 78,169 violations noted in the same timeframe in 2023.

The significant increase in PUCC challans by the Delhi Traffic Police highlights their intensified measures to combat vehicular pollution and enhance environmental sustainability in Delhi.

This rise in enforcement is a key aspect of a broader initiative aimed at improving air quality by ensuring strict adherence to emissions standards.

This strategy not only addresses immediate pollution concerns but also contributes to the long-term health and environmental goals of the capital city, reflecting a robust commitment to sustainable urban living.

The enforcement campaign has also identified specific traffic circles where violations are most frequent, allowing for targeted actions in these areas.

Such focused enforcement is intended to ensure better adherence to pollution control norms and foster a culture of responsibility among vehicle owners.

Alongside enforcement, Delhi Traffic emphasises the importance of maintaining current PUCCs.

These educational initiatives are crucial for encouraging voluntary compliance and highlighting the role of responsible vehicle maintenance in reducing urban air pollution.