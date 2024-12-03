Delhi traffic police penalise more than three lakh vehicles for GRAP violations

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Traffic Police have penalized over 3 lakh vehicles for violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-3 and Stage-4 in the last two weeks as part of an intensified effort to combat severe air pollution.

The crackdown, conducted between November 15 and December 1, primarily targeted vehicles lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCs), overaged vehicles, and non-compliant commercial and passenger vehicles entering Delhi.

The enforcement campaign revealed startling figures, with 137,748 vehicles challaned during the 17-day period. Highlights include, 104,315 vehicles penalized for failing to produce valid PUCs, 1,594 overaged vehicles impounded for exceeding age limits, and 4,647 trucks stopped at Delhi’s borders for non-compliance with GRAP regulations.

This sweeping drive aimed to address vehicular emissions, which remain a major contributor to Delhi’s hazardous air quality.

A staggering 104,315 vehicles were fined for failing to produce valid PUCs, with daily violations peaking on November 28, when 8,902 vehicles were penalised. This category represented the majority of the enforcement actions under GRAP.

Authorities impounded 1,594 vehicles that had exceeded permissible age limits, marking a significant step to eliminate high-emission vehicles from NCR roads.

Twenty-five vehicles were fined for transporting uncovered C&D waste, which contributes to particulate matter pollution.

Law enforcement resolved 576 congestion points to ensure smoother traffic flow, further reducing vehicular emissions.

The crackdown extended to commercial vehicles, particularly Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs)

Over 17,241 LMVs, including BS III petrol and BS IV diesel variants, were fined for plying within prohibited areas in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. A total of 151 MGVs and HGVs were challaned for breaching GRAP restrictions.

Border checkpoints across Delhi were hubs of activity, with 52,230 trucks and 5,731 buses inspected for compliance, while 40,037 trucks were allowed entry into Delhi, 12,193 trucks were stopped for violating restrictions. Of the buses inspected, 1,200 buses were denied entry due to violations.

Such inspections, particularly for inter-state buses and non-destined trucks, are critical for reducing pollution levels in the Capital.

Despite the campaign’s success, no visibly polluting vehicles were challaned during this period, raising questions about enforcement coverage.

Additionally, low compliance rates among certain vehicle categories indicate a need for stricter surveillance and broader public awareness initiatives.

Authorities also noted varying levels of compliance among different districts, suggesting the need for uniform enforcement across the NCR.