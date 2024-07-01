Delhi Traffic Police notes a rise in lane discipline violations in 2024

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has reported a marked increase in prosecutions for lane discipline violations this year, as part of intensified efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic congestion.



Stricter measures have been implemented, including increased surveillance and enforcement activities across the city. Additional personnel have been deployed to monitor traffic flow and identify offenders, ensuring motorists adhere to proper lane driving.

In 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police booked 2,577 violators for driving in the incorrect lane, a significant jump from the 732 challans issued in 2023.

This represents an almost 252% rise in prosecutions over the previous year, highlighting the effectiveness of the new measures. To better target their enforcement efforts, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024.

Leading this list is IGI Airport with 572 violations, followed by Mayur Vihar with 344, and Madhu Vihar with 339.

Other areas with high numbers of violations include Kamla Market (215), Civil Lines (195), Narela (194), Kotwali (178), Timar Pur (164), Kapashera (86), and Kalyan Puri (59).

By identifying these hotspots, the police can focus on areas where traffic violations are most frequent, enhancing road safety and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.

The significant rise in prosecution rates underscores the Delhi Traffic Police’s dedication to enforcing traffic rules and promoting safe driving practices.

Motorists are reminded to maintain lane discipline at all times to avoid penalties and help create a safer and more efficient road environment. The increased enforcement is not just about penalising drivers but also about fostering a culture of responsible driving.

In addition to enforcement, the Delhi Traffic Police is partnering with various stakeholders, including civic authorities and educational institutions, to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

Public outreach programs, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives are being conducted to instill a sense of responsibility and civic duty among all road users.

These efforts aim to educate the public on the benefits of lane discipline, such as reduced accidents and smoother traffic flow.