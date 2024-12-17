Delhi traffic police launches evening courts

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has collaborated with the judiciary to resolve the rising pendency of pending traffic challans. Delhi Traffic Police will conduct special evening courts every day on working days across all the district courts of Delhi, without having to wait for a quarterly Lok Adalat to dispose of the traffic violations.

Starting December 20, seven district courts—Patiala House, Rouse Avenue, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, Karkardooma, and Tis Hazari—will conduct 12 evening courts exclusively for the disposal of pending traffic challans. Each court will operate from 5 pm to 7 pm, processing around 200 challans daily. Collectively, the initiative aims to resolve 2,400 challans daily across

the 12 courts. Special Commissioner of Traffic Police Ajay Chaudhary said that the pending challan details can be accessed through a dedicated link on the official website of traffic police: traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/evecourtdcc. After entering vehicle details and downloading a copy of the pending challan, citizens can take a printout and visit the designated traffic court. The court will assess the challan and determine the penalty, which must be paid immediately to dispose of the case.

The challan link will open from Monday at 10 am during the day. Once this daily quota of 2,400 challans has been reached, the link will deactivate and reactivate the following morning. They further added that the process within these special courts will be almost identical to that of a Lok Adalat. This programme is launched on a pilot basis. If this programme works well and citizens step forward voluntarily to clear their challans, then the same will be further extended. The daily disposal limit might be increased by more than 2,400 cases.