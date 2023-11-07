Delhi Traffic Police launch series of stringent measures to combat air pollution

New Delhi: In response to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the city’s traffic police have launched a series of stringent measures to combat air pollution.



As of November 2, 2023, the authorities have activated the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the air quality dropping to ‘severe’ levels. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III is in effect, with the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) registering between 401 and 450.

To ensure that air quality does not deteriorate further, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjacent areas has instructed all relevant agencies to implement stage III measures earnestly.

In addition to the actions under stages I and II, stage III measures have been put into effect. These measures include imposing strict restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) in specific districts, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar, an official said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been actively engaged in combating air pollution stemming from vehicular emissions by strictly enforcing the directions issued by various authorities such as the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, National Green Tribunal, CAQM, CPCB, Environment Department/DPCC, and GNCT of Delhi.

Their efforts encompass a wide range of actions like regulation and enforcement of strict quality standards, conducting special drives and integrated night checking, impounding vehicles and issuing challans and notices to vehicles that are over 10 to 15 years old, penalizing improper parking , addressing Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations, taking action against vehicles carrying uncovered building materials, enforcing the GRAP-3 regulations and suspending the usage of vehicles failing to meet the standards set out in Graded Response Action Plan Level 3 (GRAP-3), including BS-3 (diesel and petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) categories.

The statistics from October 1 to October 31, 2023, indicate the extent of these actions with action taken against 17,989 vehicles without PUCC, 58 cases of trucks carrying sand/dust without covering (No Entry), and 31 cases of plying of old age diesel/petrol vehicles (more than 15/10 years).

In addition, on November 3, during GRAP Stage III, the Delhi Traffic Police took action against vehicles that did not comply with GRAP-3 regulations, with 238 BS III petrol vehicles and 755 BS IV diesel vehicles found plying on the roads. In total, 1,059 vehicles were impounded for various traffic violations. The Delhi Traffic Police are calling upon citizens to contribute to the effective implementation of GRAP measures aimed at improving the air quality in the region.

They encourage people to walk or use cycles for short distances, choose cleaner commuting options, share rides to work, use public transport, and, where possible, work from home. By combining errands and reducing unnecessary trips, residents can play a crucial role in curbing air pollution in the city.