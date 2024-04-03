Delhi Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on tinted glass violations

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has intensified its efforts to crackdown on vehicles fitted with tinted glass across the capital. Over the past few months, authorities have witnessed a significant surge in prosecutions, reflecting a proactive stance towards addressing this issue.



Tinted glass, commonly utilized in vehicles for reasons such as privacy and

solar protection, presents inherent risks when used beyond permissible limits. The opacity of heavily tinted windows impairs clear visibility, endangering the safety of

both vehicle occupants

and other road users. Particularly concerning is the impact on the safety of women,

given past incidents where vehicles with tinted windows have been associated with crimes against women, a senior official said.

Despite existing regulations outlining permissible limits for tinted glass, a worrying trend of non-compliance has emerged, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to ramp up enforcement measures.

These efforts include heightened surveillance, regular checkpoints, and the imposition of stringent penalties on offenders.

In line with these measures, specific campaigns targeting tinted glass violations

have been launched by the Delhi Traffic Police this year. The results are evident in the data, with a substantial increase in prosecutions recorded between January 1 and March 15, 2024. A

staggering 7567 violators were booked during this period, marking a sharp rise compared to 1083 in 2022 and 3029 in 2023.

Further analysis of the data reveals that certain areas in Delhi have emerged as hotspots for tinted glass violations in 2024. Najafgarh,

Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, IGI Airport, Kapashera, Rajouri Garden, and Badarpur are among the top ten circles where such violations are most frequent.

By targeting tinted glass violations, authorities aim to mitigate risks associated with impaired visibility and enhance the overall safety of road users, an official added.