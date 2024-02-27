Delhi Traffic Police crackdown on high beam headlights

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted a targeted crackdown on high beam usage on the roads of Delhi last Saturday.

The initiative aimed to curb the hazardous practice of using high-beam headlights inappropriately, which often leads to glare for approaching drivers and poses a risk to road users, the Delhi traffic police said on Monday. During the enforcement drive, teams of Delhi traffic police were deployed across key intersections and thoroughfares in the city to identify and penalise motorists violating regulations about high beam usage.

The violators were educated about the dangers associated with improper headlight usage and were issued on-the-spot challans by relevant traffic laws. A total of 277 motorists were penalised during the drive, a senior official confirmed.

High-beam headlights, when used inappropriately, can impair the vision of other drivers, leading to potentially dangerous situations such as accidents and collisions, particularly during night-time driving. The enforcement action by the Delhi Traffic Police underscores the importance of responsible driving behaviour and adherence to traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.The Traffic Police will continue its ongoing efforts to enforce traffic regulations strictly and urge motorists to comply with guidelines regarding headlight usage to prevent road accidents and uphold road safety standards, official added.