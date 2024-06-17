Delhi Traffic Police books over 2.4 lakh for improper parking

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has reported a significant surge in prosecutions for improper parking violations in 2024, marking a pivotal step in their broader initiative to improve traffic flow and ensure road safety in the city.



This crackdown on parking violations has resulted in a marked increase in the number of challans issued, highlighting the intensified efforts by law enforcement to address this pervasive issue.

In a bid to curb traffic congestion and reduce accidents, the Delhi Traffic Police have ramped up their enforcement activities over the past several months.

By deploying additional personnel to monitor illegal parking more effectively, they have succeeded in identifying and prosecuting a higher number of offenders. This proactive approach has fostered a more disciplined parking culture among motorists in Delhi.

The statistics for 2024 reveal a significant rise in prosecutions for improper parking. The Delhi Traffic Police booked 2,40,152 violators, up from 1,77,800 in 2023, marking a

35 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

This substantial uptick underscores the authorities’ commitment to tackling this issue head-on.

To further streamline their efforts, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive analysis of the ten traffic circles where the highest number of challans for improper parking were issued in 2024.

Challan data from the Delhi Traffic Police highlights diverse violator densities across different areas.

Punjabi Bagh tops the list with 14,170 challans for improper parking, followed by Rohini with 9,615 and Samay Pur Badli with 9,493.

Other areas show a gradual decrease, with Model Town issuing 9,347 challans, Sadar Bazar 9,104, and Kotwali 8,441. Rajouri Garden has 8,219 challans, while Dwarka and Kalkaji each recorded 8,099 and 7,950 respectively.

Ashok Vihar has the fewest violators among the top ten circles, with 7,860 challans. This data reflects varying levels of parking violations across the city’s key areas.

This investigation identified specific areas with frequent violations, enabling targeted enforcement measures to improve adherence to traffic rules.

Additionally, the police have been actively towing illegally parked vehicles, particularly in high-traffic areas and no-parking zones.

The immediate removal of such vehicles has contributed to smoother traffic flow and a reduction in accident risks, reinforcing the positive impact of their enforcement strategy.