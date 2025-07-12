Delhi Traffic cop transferred for failing to handle rain-hit gridlock

NEW DELHI: In response to severe traffic congestion triggered by monsoon showers, the Delhi Traffic Police has temporarily transferred a traffic inspector for failing to manage the situation effectively.

According to an official order issued on Thursday by Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jagadesan, Inspector Deepak Sharma, who was posted at the Model Town Circle, has been shifted to the Rohini Circle following his inability to address traffic disruptions between Mukarba Chowk and Azadpur in Northwest Delhi.

The action comes after prolonged traffic snarls lasting four to five hours on Wednesday, July 9, due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the area.

The official order cited Inspector Sharma’s failure to implement prior instructions regarding monsoon preparedness, despite detailed minutes of meetings and directives being issued in advance.

The order noted that traffic staff, including the inspector, were not present at critical points, leading to widespread inconvenience for commuters.

The order further stated that Inspector Sharma had demonstrated an inability to discharge his duties and failed to take proactive steps in line with monsoon readiness protocols.

His inaction was described as “gross negligence” and an indication of his incapability to manage the responsibilities of his post effectively.

Until the next review by the Police Establishment Board (PEB), the charge of Traffic Inspector for Model Town Circle will be handled by the officer currently posted in Rohini Circle. The transfer follows a day of intense rainfall in the capital that caused waterlogging and traffic congestion at multiple locations.

Despite pre-monsoon efforts by the city administration, including desilting of drains and coordinated plans with civic agencies, Wednesday’s downpour exposed gaps in ground-level execution.

In response to the disruptions, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a special meeting on Thursday.

She directed senior officials to take immediate measures to address water accumulation and traffic management.

Emphasising accountability, Gupta instructed that stormwater drains be routinely inspected and cleared of blockages and that the responsibilities of field staff be clearly defined to prevent similar lapses in the future.