Delhi Traders Welfare Board formed to serve 8L traders: Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said a Delhi Traders Welfare Board has been duly registered to serve over eight lakh traders in the national capital.

The minister said that the formation of the Board, which will act as a bridge between the traders and the government, is underway. A dedicated traders' welfare fund will ensure social and financial security for the city traders, he said.

Freehold policy, global investor summit, start up and warehousing policies, and Delhi single window system aimed at integrating over 400 business services under 80 categories for enhanced ease of doing business were discussed in a review meeting chaired by Sirsa. The registration of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board marks a significant leap towards institutionalising welfare measures for trader communities in the national capital, said the minister.

"Under the proactive guidance of CM Gupta, this initiative reaffirms the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring ease of doing business, social security, inclusive economic progress," he said.

The Board will focus on recommending measures to reduce compliance burdens and improve ease of doing business, identifying welfare and policy priorities, and creating a traders' welfare fund to provide social security and financial support to the traders, said a statement from the Industries Department.

A comprehensive range of benefits and incentives will be rolled out to empower traders, providing access to advisory services, mentorship and global exposure through participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, Sirsa said.