‘Delhi Traders Welfare Board’ announced

New Delhi: In a recent development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday reaffirmed her government’s commitment to empowering Delhi’s trading community, announcing the formation of the ‘Delhi Traders Welfare Board’ as a dedicated step toward ensuring traders’ safety, social security, and prosperity.

Addressing a delegation from the Bhartiya Udyog Mandal at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Rekha Gupta stated, “We want Delhi’s businesses to thrive, as increased trade will enhance revenue, which in turn will contribute to the development of Delhi.” She made it clear that the Delhi Government will not allow the displacement of local markets and instead aims to support their expansion with better infrastructure and simplified processes.

The newly formed Board will comprise 15 members, including 9 directly from the trading community. It is tasked with addressing core challenges faced by traders, offering policy input, and overseeing a welfare fund for emergency relief during calamities like fires or floods. “The Board is not merely an institution, but a symbol of the government’s trust in its traders,” CM Gupta said.

Highlighting the contrast with previous administrations, she said, “Traders were earlier exploited and the historic character of Delhi’s markets was systematically weakened. We are correcting that with inclusive and practical reforms.” As part of this initiative, the government is preparing a redevelopment blueprint for Old Delhi’s commercial hubs that retains existing shops, small warehouses, and offices. Simultaneously, larger logistics facilities will be created in outer Delhi to ease congestion in traditional market zones.

The Chief Minister added, “The government stands firmly with traders to ensure their security, welfare, and prosperity.” The Board will act as a bridge between the administration and business community, promoting ease of doing business and encouraging employment and investment across the capital. The Delhi Government’s approach, she noted, is one of partnership, not regulation. “We are not here to control but to collaborate. Our traders are partners in Delhi’s progress,” CM Rekha Gupta concluded.