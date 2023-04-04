Delhi: Traces of rain recorded, mercury touches 32.2 deg C

New Delhi: Sunny skies turned overcast in Delhi by Monday evening, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, recorded traces of rainfall, while some observatories like Ayanagar, Gurgaon and Jafarpur recorded 1.2 mm, 4.5 mm and 8.5 mm of precipitation respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. The humidity levels oscillated between 41 per cent and 94 per cent.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate category at at 179.