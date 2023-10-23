Delhi Tourisms’s 2-day Dandiya Fest concludes

New Delhi: Delhi Tourism’s exhilarating two-day Dandiya Festival, hosted at the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, has wrapped up with resounding enthusiasm. The festival commenced on October 21, with a grand inauguration ceremony led by Atishi, the Minister of Tourism, Government of Delhi.



The first day of this cultural extravaganza witnessed an impressive turnout of Delhiites, adorned in traditional and vibrant Dandiya attire, particularly the exuberant youth.

The attendees swayed to the rhythmic beats churned out by the renowned DJ Barkha Kaul and were serenaded by the melodious vocals of Bollywood singer Sonali Bahuguna.

Day two of the festival continued the high spirits as DJ Barkha Kaul’s energetic beats had everyone on their feet, regardless of their dance skills. The excitement reached a crescendo when the famous Bollywood sensation, singer Harshdeep Kaur, graced the stage with her enthralling performance, infusing the event with a burst of colors. Delighted visitors could be seen dancing in groups, reveling in the festive ambiance.

The event concluded on a high note with the distribution of prizes across various categories. Delhi Tourism pledged to continue bringing such remarkable events in future. Upcoming events include Kavi Sammelan scheduled for October 27 to 29 and Diwali Mela from November 3 to 5.