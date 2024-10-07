Delhi Tourism’s two-day Dandiya Festival concludes

NEW DELHI: The two-day Dandiya Festival organised by Delhi Tourism at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium concluded on Sunday, leaving Delhiites with cherished memories of music, dance, and cultural festivities.

The grand celebration was graced by Delhi’s Tourism minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Niharika Rai, MD & CEO of Delhi Tourism, who added to the excitement of the event.

On the first day, the stadium was abuzz with a large crowd dressed in traditional dandiya attire, mostly vibrant and colourful, as they danced to the beats of popular DJ Akanksha Popli and

performances by Bollywood singers Sonali Bahuguna and Urvashi Arora.

The second day was equally lively, with DJ Barkha Kaul setting the stage for the crowd to groove to her beats. Famous singers Jasbeer Jassi and Bindu Sargam also enthralled the audience, adding to the high-energy atmosphere.

Groups of visitors, young and old, danced enthusiastically, enjoying the entertainment and appreciating Delhi Tourism’s efforts in bringing top Bollywood talent to the stage at no cost. In addition to the dance and music, visitors also indulged in a variety of delicious food from stalls set up at the venue, further enhancing the festive spirit.

The event concluded

with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners in

different categories were honoured.

As the Dandiya Festival wraps up, Delhi Tourism has already started preparing for its next big event, the Diwali Mela, scheduled from October 14 to 24.