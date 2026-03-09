Delhi Tourism unveils double-decker bus tour

New Delhi: In an effort to promote experiential tourism in the Capital, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has launched a special double-decker bus tour allowing visitors to witness the ceremonial Change of Guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The initiative is aimed at offering residents and tourists a closer look at one of the most iconic ceremonial traditions of the country.

According to officials, the tour was organised to encourage people to engage with the heritage, culture and ceremonial practices associated with the President’s residence. The Change of Guard ceremony, performed by the President’s Bodyguard, reflects military discipline and the ceremonial grandeur linked to the office of the President of India.

The special tour will operate every Saturday at an affordable cost of ₹200 per person. The inaugural ride was attended by media representatives, influencers and travel vloggers who participated in the experience and shared their impressions of the initiative.

During the journey, our correspondent interacted with a travel blogger who described the initiative as an “interesting and beautiful way to explore Delhi”. She said the double-decker electric bus offered a comfortable travel experience and included food facilities for passengers. “Considering the price, the facilities were quite impressive,” she said, adding that the panoramic upper deck allowed you travellers to enjoy views of the city’s landmarks.

However, she pointed out one concern regarding the height of the bus. According to her, the large structure occasionally brushes against roadside trees, which could pose a challenge on certain stretches of road.

Among the passengers were an elderly couple who said they had long been associated with tourism activities in the city and were delighted to be part of the ride. They described the journey as enjoyable and appreciated the initiative to make Delhi’s heritage more accessible to visitors.

In addition to this service, Delhi Tourism has also introduced the “Dekho Meri Dilli” sightseeing circuit starting from Dilli Haat INA, covering key landmarks including the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the National War Memorial.

Officials said the initiative reflects the government’s focus on sustainable mobility and tourism, with the electric double-decker buses combining environmental responsibility with a unique sightseeing experience.