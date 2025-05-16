Delhi tourism minister plans ‘Branding Delhi’ campaign

New Delhi: Delhi’s minister of Art, Culture & Languages and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, chaired a strategic review meeting Thursday with leading PR and media agencies at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting, held under the “Branding Delhi” campaign, focused on shaping Delhi into a world-class hub for tourism, culture, film, and investment.

Calling the campaign a transformative initiative, Mishra emphasised that “Delhi must evolve from a transit point into a global tourism hub.” He underscored the city’s rich cultural legacy, vibrant arts, and inclusive ethos, asserting that the campaign aims to “take the pride of Delhi to the global arena.”

The session brought together branding consultants, media experts, and promotional agencies to discuss innovative strategies, including digital outreach, global showcasing of cultural events, and new tourism partnerships. Participants were also invited to contribute creative ideas through a transparent, participatory process.

Key components of the campaign include hosting an International Film Festival at venues like Bharat Mandapam, organising an Investment Summit, and launching a new tourism circuit connecting iconic sites like the National War Memorial, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, and the new Parliament House.

Backed by budgetary support from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta under the 2025–26 plan, the campaign is expected to enhance

Delhi’s global image and unlock fresh avenues in culture-driven tourism and economic growth.