Delhi Tourism hosts the second Bonsai & Chrysanthemum Fest

NEW DELHI: Delhi Tourism unveiled the enchanting 2nd Bonsai and Chrysanthemum Festival here today at the Garden of Five Senses, promising the Delhiites an absolute mélange of art and nature. The event, to be held from December 6 to 8 from 10 am to 7 pm, has promised an ideal attraction to both the garden-goers and families alike who wish to bask in this feast of visions and culture.

The three-day event will feature a spectacular bonsai exhibition, showcasing intricate creations that result from dedicated efforts by skilled artists and horticultural experts. Viewers can also marvel at the dazzling Chrysanthemum Exhibition, where full-bloom chrysanthemums are displayed with nature’s vibrant palette in full glory.

Adding to the festival’s charm, interactive sessions led by experts provide insights into bonsai techniques, advanced gardening methods, and environmental sustainability. These sessions offer garden lovers valuable tips to enhance their green spaces.

Kavi Sammelan (poetry recitation) and live performances create a festive atmosphere while keeping wholesome entertainment. It has a cultural flavour and reflects creativity and sustainable living. This event celebrates the intrinsic bond between humans and nature, providing an enriching experience to visitors of all ages.