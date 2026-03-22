Delhi to witness mainly clear sky, temperature to hover around 30 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a cloudy morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature at 15.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day, with partly cloudy conditions towards the evening and night on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 30 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 87 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was 'moderate' at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 154, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.