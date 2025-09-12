Delhi to use AI-driven platform for real-time air quality mgmt

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen its fight against pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has partnered with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to build an advanced digital system that will use artificial intelligence and data analytics for monitoring the city’s air quality.

The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday in the presence of Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, will integrate six existing pollution monitoring portals into a single, AI-powered platform. The system will rely on machine learning and data fusion tools to process information from multiple sources, including ground-level sensors, satellite data, and traffic surveillance, to generate hyperlocal air quality insights.

Sirsa hailed the initiative as a turning point in Delhi’s environmental management. “Technology and data will strengthen the environment action plan and its enforcement to protect Delhi’s air and our children’s future,” he remarked. Officials explained that the upgraded system will help forecast smog episodes, identify pollution hotspots, and issue real-time alerts to enforcement teams. By tracking emission sources more

accurately, the city will be able to respond quickly to sudden spikes in pollution levels.

The NeGD, which operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will provide expertise in designing integrated dashboards and scalable analytics frameworks. Features such as anomaly detection, emission source tracing, predictive modelling, and targeted enforcement mechanisms are expected to become part of the platform’s toolkit.Alongside backend improvements, citizen-facing services will also be upgraded. The existing public portals will see interface enhancements,

making air quality information more accessible and easier to interpret for residents. Authorities said the pilot project marks the beginning of a broader digital transformation in environmental governance and could set a model for other Indian cities battling severe air pollution.