‘Delhi to urge SC to allow use of certified green firecrackers’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the Delhi Government will appeal to the Hon’ble Supreme Court to permit the use of certified Green Firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. She said the move seeks to strike a balance between tradition and environmental protection, ensuring that residents can celebrate the festival of lights while also safeguarding public health.

Respecting the cultural sentiments of Delhi’s citizens, the CM said, “Diwali is the most significant festival in Indian culture, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness, righteousness over wrongdoing, and knowledge over ignorance. It represents not only our religious faith but also social unity, family harmony, and spiritual awakening. The emotions of millions of Delhi residents are deeply connected with this festival. The government respects these sentiments and believes that maintaining a balance between tradition and the environment is the need of the hour.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that in earlier years, Diwali celebrations with fireworks had to be curbed due to rising pollution. However, she noted that a complete ban had limited effectiveness. “Based on past experience, a complete ban on firecrackers has not yielded the desired results. Despite restrictions, violations continued, which led to the use of highly polluting firecrackers and worsened Delhi’s air quality. Therefore, the government wishes to allow the use of Green Firecrackers in the city,” she said.

Assuring the court and citizens of strict compliance, Gupta stated, “It will also be ensured that all Green Firecrackers are manufactured only by authorised entities and duly certified by the competent departments. The Delhi Government remains deeply committed to environmental protection and pollution control and will assure the Supreme Court that all its guidelines and standards will be strictly followed.”

Emphasising the cultural and economic importance of Diwali, the CM added, “Allowing Green Firecrackers will give new strength to traditions, public sentiment, and the hopes of small traders. Delhi’s economy and culture will flourish together, and residents will once again be able to celebrate the festival with its traditional splendour.”