Delhi to unveil 75 schemes, projects marking PM’s birthday

New Delhi: The BJP government in Delhi will inaugurate and announce 75 programmes, schemes and projects of public welfare during the ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ to mark the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

These schemes, programmes and projects from different departments will be announced in the interest of the people of Delhi and will give a “befitting reply” to Opposition leaders who abused and insulted the prime minister and his mother, Gupta told reporters.

The schemes and projects covered under the ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ will include the inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, an intensive sanitation drive, the inauguration of five hospitals, as well as other initiatives related to education, housing, transport and civic amenities.

The Sewa Pakhwara, marking the 75th birth anniversary of the prime minister, will be observed across the country from September 17 to October 2, she said.

She slammed Opposition leaders for keeping mum over the insult to the prime minister and his mother. “What could be more low-grade politics than this that not a single Opposition politician has expressed regret over the incident,” she said.

The chief minister expressed strong indignation at the recent controversial remarks made by opposition leaders, stating that the use of “derogatory” language against the prime minister’s late mother not only lowers the standards of politics but also insults all women.