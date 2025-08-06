DELHI to train teachers in Indian knowledge systems

New Delhi: In a significant step towards integrating India’s cultural and intellectual heritage into modern education, the Delhi government is launching a specialised training programme for its school teachers, focusing on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS). Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that the initiative will begin in September and aims to bridge the gap between contemporary learning and the country’s ancient wisdom.

As part of the programme, selected teachers from Delhi government schools will receive training in a broad range of disciplines rooted in India’s traditional knowledge. These include philosophy, Sanskrit, arts, sciences, and classical texts like the Vedas and Upanishads. The training will also cover Ayurveda, Yoga, and other indigenous systems of health and wellbeing that form an integral part of India’s historical legacy.

The first phase of the programme will involve 50 teachers, divided into groups of five. Each group will attend a 5 to 7 day residential training module at one of two premier institutions, IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and IIT Gandhinagar in Gujarat. These institutes have been chosen for their ongoing research and work in Indian Knowledge Systems, making them well-equipped to host and facilitate such training.

Minister Sood emphasised that the objective of this initiative is to cultivate a stronger sense of cultural identity among students by empowering educators. “We want our teachers to have a firm grasp of our civilisational knowledge so that they can pass it on meaningfully to the next generation,” he said.

The move is seen as part of a broader push to align school education with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for greater integration of traditional Indian knowledge with modern curriculum. By exposing teachers to the rich tapestry of India’s intellectual traditions, the programme aims to deepen students’ appreciation for their heritage while fostering critical thinking and holistic development.

The government plans to expand the initiative in later phases, depending on the feedback and outcomes of the pilot batch.