Delhi to table Appropriation Bill for supplementary grants

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is expected to table the Delhi Appropriation Bill in the assembly this week, seeking supplementary grants based on revised budget estimates for the 2024-25 financial year. The bill, aimed at securing additional funds for various welfare schemes and projects, has received approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which forwarded the revised estimates to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena late on Tuesday. The LG is now set to sign the bill and return it to the Delhi government for presentation in the legislative assembly. The bill was Initially approved by the Delhi cabinet on Thursday and then sent to the LG for approval before being forwarded to the MHA. After the home ministry’s approval on Tuesday evening, the process has moved forward, with the bill likely to be introduced either on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Delhi assembly session, which began on Friday, was temporarily suspended for two days to await the approval of the revised budget and supplementary grants. The session is now set to resume on Wednesday. As Delhi is a Union Territory, the MHA traditionally oversees and approves the budget and its revisions each year.

With February’s assembly elections approaching, the Delhi government sought approval for supplementary grants to fund welfare schemes. The revised budget, increasing by Rs 3,000 crore for unforeseen expenses, includes pensions, power subsidies, and metro losses. The Delhi Metro also requested Rs 7,200 crore, with cuts in

non-priority areas.