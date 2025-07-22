Delhi to strengthen Mental Health governance with key appointments

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated the recruitment process for 11 critical posts in the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA), acting on a Delhi High Court directive to expedite the appointment of non-official members and operationalise the long-stalled regulatory body.

The advertised positions include a psychiatrist, a clinical psychologist, a psychiatric social worker, a mental health professional, and a mental health nurse, among others, all considered essential to make the SMHA functional in accordance with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. The Act mandates every state to establish an authority responsible for overseeing mental health services, registering mental health establishments, enforcing standards, and safeguarding the rights of persons with mental illness.

However, despite being a statutory requirement, Delhi’s SMHA has remained largely defunct since its creation, drawing criticism and legal scrutiny for its prolonged inaction. In a hearing held in December 2024, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party government, urging it to fast-track appointments and underlining the growing demand for mental healthcare infrastructure in the capital.

The push to fill these vacancies comes amid increasing concern over mental health, especially among adolescents. A 2024 study by AIIMS, published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry, revealed that nearly one-third of teenagers aged 15 to 19 in urban Delhi have experienced an episode of depression or anxiety in their lifetime. Experts have long called for an empowered authority to regulate treatment centres, ensure ethical practices, and make mental health services more accessible.

Mental health activists have welcomed the move but emphasised that simply creating posts is not enough.

A Delhi-based psychiatrist stressed the need for timely appointments and a clear roadmap. With recruitment underway, officials said the SMHA will soon begin overseeing institutions, processing registrations, and drafting mental healthcare guidelines for the city.