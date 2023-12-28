Delhi to soon notify women-friendly amendments to Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act: Officials

New Delhi: Delhi will soon notify women-friendly amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approving the city government’s proposal in this regard, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

However, Saxena expressed “grave displeasure” and “surprise” that the matter was presented for approval after a lapse of more than two years,

they added.

“The L-G has approved the proposal of the Delhi government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare for issuance of notification regarding the statutory forms under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021 that provide for universal access for women to comprehensive abortion care and termination of certain pregnancies by registered medical practitioners (RMPs),” an official said.

The communication for notifying the Act was mailed by the Centre to the Delhi government in December 2021, he added.

Saxena directed the health department to ascertain the lapses leading to the “inordinate delay” in processing the matter and asked to assign the responsibility and exercise caution in the future, the official said.

The Act was amended by the Centre in 2021, after which the opinion of only one RMP is required up to 20 weeks of gestation and of two RMPs to terminate pregnancy of 20-24 weeks of gestation under special circumstances. The amended Act provided for the constitution of a medical board for granting permission to terminate pregnancy beyond 24 weeks under circumstances to be decided by it. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conveyed in 2021 that the forms for the documentation of medical termination of pregnancy (which were earlier issued in terms of the MTP Act, 1971) were updated in consonance with the

Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act and Rules, 2021. The ministry had directed the states and Union territories to notify Forms 1, 2 and 3 in the official gazette under the MTP Regulations, the official explained.

The amendments carried out in Form 1 (RMP

Opinion Form) require the name, qualifications and address of only one RMP and the words “married woman” have

been replaced with “woman” and the word “husband” has been replaced with “partner”.

In Form 2, which stipulates the regulations, three additional sub-heads regarding the duration of pregnancy have been added, and the reasons for termination of pregnancy have been divided into A, B and C categories, depending on the number of weeks of gestation.

Form 3 concerns the admission register in which a phrase has been added for pregnancy beyond 24 weeks and which says that the names of the medical board members have to be mentioned. The L-G was informed that the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s

proposal regarding the notification of the statutory forms has been endorsed by the

health minister and approved by the chief minister.