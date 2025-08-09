‘Delhi to soon have country’s finest film and tourism policy’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday announced that the government will soon unveil what he described as the country’s most progressive and comprehensive film and tourism policy.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day India Film Festival at the NCUI auditorium, attended by former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and actor Manoj Joshi. Mishra said the initiative is part of efforts to establish Delhi as the premier destination for film production.

A dedicated budget has been earmarked for the upcoming International Film Festival, while a single-window clearance system has been introduced to ease shooting permissions in the capital. Calling the festival a celebration of dialogue, identity, and creativity, he stressed that the Delhi government will continue to support such cultural events to promote the city as a global hub for art, cinema, and tourism.