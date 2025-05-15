Delhi to soon get complaint boxes for public complaints

New Delhi: In a significant step aimed at enhancing accountability and public service delivery, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced a comprehensive revamp of the city’s grievance redressal system. Citizens will soon be able to communicate their complaints directly to the Chief Minister’s Office through multiple channels, including physical complaint boxes and digital platforms.

The decision was unveiled following a high-level review meeting chaired by CM Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting brought together the Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Heads of Departments from key agencies such as the Delhi Jal Board, DDA, PWD, Social Welfare, Education, Health, and Delhi Police, among others. The primary focus was reviewing unresolved complaints on the Public Grievances Management System (PGMS) portal and accelerating their resolution.

“Addressing citizens’ issues is no longer a formality, it’s a priority,” Gupta declared after the meeting. She stated that every department must treat pending complaints with urgency and directed them to submit detailed Action Taken Reports. “No department will be allowed to sit on grievances. Accountability starts now,” she said. To strengthen the government’s outreach, the CM has ordered the installation of complaint boxes in all District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and Sub-Registrar offices. These physical drop boxes will serve as a direct communication bridge between citizens and the CM’s Office. “I’ve received many complaints about inefficiencies and corruption at local administrative offices. These complaint boxes will be monitored by my office personally,” Gupta stated, reiterating her administration’s zero-tolerance approach toward corruption.

The government is also working toward making grievance registration more accessible through WhatsApp, mobile applications, and toll-free helplines. Gupta stressed the need for an integrated, citizen-friendly mechanism where anyone, regardless of technical know, can easily register a complaint and track its progress.

Taking a dig at previous administrations, the CM described earlier grievance systems as ineffective and unresponsive. “Earlier, complaints either never reached the right hands or were simply ignored. That era is over. This government is committed to listening, acting, and resolving,” she said.

Gupta emphasised that an upgraded PGMS portal is on the cards, with improvements aimed at making it simpler, more transparent, and efficient. Departments have been tasked with ensuring regular monitoring of grievance status and ensuring no delay in resolution going forward.

With this reform, the Delhi government is positioning itself as more accountable and citizen-centric.