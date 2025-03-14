Delhi to sign MoU for Ayushman Bharat scheme implementation on March 18

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to officially join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), with an MoU scheduled to be signed with the National Health Authority of India on March 18, according to officials. This move will make Delhi the 35th State/UT to implement the central health insurance scheme, leaving West Bengal as the only state yet to adopt it.

The signing ceremony Is expected to take place in the presence of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, during which five families will be issued AB-PMJAY cards, marking the formal rollout of the scheme in the capital. The initiative aligns with one of the key electoral promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the recent Delhi Assembly elections. The Implementation of AB-PMJAY had been a long-standing point of contention in Delhi. The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had declined to adopt the central scheme, opting instead for its own healthcare initiative. However, following the BJP’s victory in the February 5 election, the new administration is moving forward with integrating Delhi into the national healthcare framework. AB-PMJAY provides financial protection of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The scheme benefits approximately 55 crore individuals, covering 12.37 crore economically disadvantaged families, which constitute the bottom 40 per cent of India’s population.

In a significant expansion last year, the Central Government extended AB-PMJAY coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their financial status. This enhancement, announced on October 29, 2024, ensures free medical treatment benefits of up to ₹5 lakh per year for elderly citizens, further strengthening the scheme’s impact.

With Delhi now embracing AB-PMJAY, the city’s residents will gain access to a wider range of healthcare facilities under the central initiative, potentially reducing their financial burden in times of medical emergencies. The move also signals a shift in the capital’s healthcare policy under the new administration, prioritising national schemes for broader accessibility and affordability.