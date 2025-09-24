Delhi to set up sports facility for children with special needs: Min

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the Special Olympics India National Powerlifting Championship at Maitreyi College on Wednesday and announced that the city government will build a dedicated stadium and residential sports facility for children

with special needs.

Speaking at the event, organised by Special Olympics Bharat-Delhi in association with the Sports Authority of India and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sood said the Delhi government will provide cash awards of up to Rs 15 lakh to winners of Special Olympics events.

“Special Olympics winners will now be honoured with separate recognition and not clubbed under Paralympics. Individual gold medallists will be given Rs 15 lakh, silver medallists Rs 12 lakh and bronze medallists Rs 8 lakh. In team events, winners will get between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 2 lakh depending on their performance,” he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to reduce GST on sports equipment from 12 per cent to five per cent has provided financial relief to athletes.

“His guidance, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, will ensure no talented player is held back due to lack of resources,” he added.

Highlighting the enthusiasm of participants, Sood said, “The march past today was their true ‘hero moment’. These children, once underestimated, are now making India proud at international platforms with their dedication and determination.”

He also underlined that Special Olympics is not just about competitions but also about resilience, confidence and health. “Initiatives such as special splice and dental check-ups for players are equally commendable,” he said.

Referring to India’s 29-medal haul at the Paris Olympics 2024, the minister said it proves that the country’s sporting potential is limitless and credited Special Olympics Bharat for playing a vital role in building inclusion and confidence through sports.

Sood further said that the Delhi government will continue to support athletes and assured participants, coaches and parents that winners representing India in Chile will be given a warm welcome on their return.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Mallika Nadda, national chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat, for taking the movement to new heights and providing countless children with a strong platform.