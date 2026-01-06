Delhi to set up community libraries in all Assembly constituencies

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a plan to establish community libraries across all Assembly constituencies to promote reading habits, especially among children and youth from economically weaker sections. The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under the “Bhagidari” scheme, according to an order issued by the Department of Art, Culture and Language.

Under the proposal, the government plans to set up a minimum of one and a maximum of two libraries in each of Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies. The libraries will function in partnership with NGOs, which will be required to provide adequate space to accommodate at least 30 readers at a time. NGOs will also arrange newspapers, magazines, journals and other reading materials, besides ensuring the availability of furniture and fixtures.

In the first year, each participating NGO will be eligible for a grant-in-aid of Rs.1.03 lakh, to be released in two equal instalments. Of the total amount, 40 per cent has been earmarked for furniture and fixtures, another 40 per cent for books, newspapers and magazines, and the remaining 20 per cent for staff honorarium.

From the second year, NGOs may receive up to Rs.40,000 annually in two instalments, 70 per cent for newspapers and magazines and 30 per cent for staff. Libraries must be well-maintained, and grants may be withdrawn if funds are misused.