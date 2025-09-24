Delhi to set up 53 new fast track special courts for women and child safety: CM

New Delhi: In a major push towards strengthening women and child safety, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the establishment of 53 new Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) across Delhi. The decision, she said, will ensure quicker justice in cases of sexual offences and crimes against women and children.

At present, 16 such courts function on an ad-hoc basis. These will now be converted into permanent courts, while 37 additional FTSCs will be created. The move follows recommendations made by the Delhi High Court after consultations with the Law Department and the Finance Commission.

Reiterating her government’s priorities, the Chief Minister said, “We want to ensure that victims are not forced to wait for years to receive justice. This move will not only guarantee timely justice but will also strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women’s empowerment and a safe India.”

Highlighting the urgency, Gupta noted that more than 17,000 cases relating to crimes against women and children are pending in Delhi. “With this decision,

women in Delhi will now be able to move forward with greater confidence and a stronger sense of security. This is not just about increasing the number of courts, but a long-term initiative to strengthen and enhance the effectiveness of the justice delivery system,” she added.

The Chief Minister said the new courts will primarily hear cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and rape cases under Section

376 of the IPC and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She also confirmed that necessary infrastructure and staff appointments, including 53 judicial officers, will be completed at the earliest.