Delhi to see hotter days this week; max temp at 30.9 deg C

NEW DELHI: Delhi is set to experience hotter days in the upcoming week as the influence of a western disturbance over the plains weakens, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 30.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal.



The minimum temperature settled at 15.1 degrees Celsius, which was 1.7 degrees Celsius above normal, according to official data.

Day and night temperatures are likely to rise gradually over the next few days by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet said.

“The expected rise is attributed to clear skies and bright sunshine prevailing over the city. Any western disturbance during this period is likely to remain confined to the hilly regions and is not expected to impact the plains, leading to a steady increase in heat conditions in the national capital,” he said. Among the five stations here, Ayanagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.0 degrees Celsius above normal.

It was followed by Safdarjung at 30.9 degrees Celsius (3.5 degrees above normal), Ridge at 30.7 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees above normal), Lodi Road at 30.2 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees above normal) and Palam at 29.1 degrees Celsius (2.1 degrees Celsius above normal).

Delhi saw above-normal temperatures and its hottest March 1 in three years; AQI was 193 (moderate), worst at Punjabi Bagh (343).