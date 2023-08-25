Delhi to see cloudy skies over next five days: IMD

New Delhi: The national Capital is likely to witness cloudy skies over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. However, no rains have been predicted for this period, it added.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature stood at 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital settled at 85.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 67 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.