Delhi to roll out scheme for Khadi workers, to benefit over 16,000 artisans

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a skill development scheme for Khadi workers aimed at benefiting over 16,000 artisans and their families over the next two years. The scheme, titled the Delhi Khadi Kaushal Vikas Yojana, will be implemented by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB).

Under the initiative, trainees will receive a stipend of Rs 400 per day during the training period, along with food and free tool kits to support self-employment and entrepreneurial activities. A key feature of the scheme is the launch of an e-Catalogue platform, under which each trained artisan will be provided digital access to showcase products and strengthen market linkages. It is the first such initiative among State Khadi Boards in the country, according to an official release.

The programme will cover multiple trades, including Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), Merchandiser, Documentation Executive, IT Help Desk Attendant, Self-Employed Tailor, Pattern Master and Fashion Clothing Production.

The initiative will benefit artisans who have been residents of Delhi for at least five years.

The decision was taken at the 55th Board Meeting held at the Board headquarters under the chairmanship of Delhi Industries Minister and DKVIB Chairperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“By combining skill development, financial support, tool kits and digital market access through the e-Catalogue, we are ensuring that our artisans become self-reliant entrepreneurs,” Sirsa said.