Delhi to roll out 280 e-Mohalla buses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the rollout of 280 electric ‘Mohalla Buses’ to improve last-mile connectivity in densely populated neighbourhoods with narrow lanes. These 9-metre buses will run on short routes of 5–7 kilometres, linking residential areas with metro stations, markets, and transit hubs. Areas like Najafgarh, Narela, Mehrauli, Bawana, and Chhatarpur will be among the first to benefit. The initiative prioritises accessibility for women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Part of a wider plan to induct 1,040 e-mini-buses, the scheme supports Delhi’s green mobility goals and aims to decentralise its public transport network. With over 1,250 e-buses already in operation, route planning is in progress and services are expected to begin soon, enhancing eco-friendly transit options across the Capital.