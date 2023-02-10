‘Delhi to raise power generation capacity by 6K MW through renewable sources’

New Delhi: Currently, 33% of the total energy demand in Delhi is met through renewable sources of energy. In the next 3 years, 6,000 MW of renewable energy shall be generated in Delhi through various initiatives of the government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while chairing a meeting on Thursday with the officials of the energy department.



Sisodia said, “In the next 3 years, we aim to shift a major part of Delhi’s energy supply to renewable energy, so that our dependence on thermal power plants can be reduced, and we can produce completely clean energy for our citizens. This will also prove to be key in our mission to curb pollution in the city.”

As per a government statement, this surge in power supply will be sourced entirely from renewable energy, helping the Delhi Government meet its growing power demand with ease, and ensuring an

uninterrupted electricity supply without causing any pollution. These initiatives will prove to be key towards fulfilling

the goal of making Delhi a sustainable and pollution-free metropolis.

Sisodia said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Delhi are being provided with an uninterrupted, 24x7 supply of electricity and that too at the lowest tariffs across the country. The Delhi Government, having fulfilled its electoral guarantee, also provides free electricity to a large segment of Delhiites. We will ensure that the people of Delhi continue receiving an uninterrupted supply of electricity in the future as well through progressive steps like these. Our target is to ensure that Delhi is absolutely self-reliant for its electricity requirement,

and this bold step towards renewable power generation will show the way forward to the entire nation.”

Discussing the new draft Solar Policy 2022 prepared by the Delhi government, the officials said that under this policy, people in Delhi will be encouraged to install solar panels on rooftops through a Generation Based Incentive (GBI) of Rs 2-3/unit for the residential sector and Rs 1 for the commercial sector. The policy also envisages providing a subsidy of Rs 2,000 per kilowatt per consumer, up to a maximum limit of Rs 10,000 . In addition to this, all Government buildings with a rooftop area of 500 square metres and above will be solarised. Through these initiatives, an additional 500 MW of rooftop solar plants can be installed in Delhi over the next 3 years.