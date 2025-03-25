Delhi to prepare action report on condition of schools: Education Min

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister on Monday informed the Assembly that an action report would be prepared on the deteriorating condition of schools in the national capital.

Speaking at the ongoing Delhi Assembly Budget Session, Minister Ashish Sood addressed concerns raised by various MLAs regarding school infrastructure.

A five-time BJP MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, highlighted the poor condition of a school on Brahmapuri Main Road and said several schools in the Trans-Yamuna region were in a similar state.

He urged the minister to provide details of such schools, to which Sood assured that the necessary information would be collected and presented in the House.

Similarly, BJP MLA Kulwant Rana pointed out the dilapidated condition of a school in Saheb Haderi.

“The previous government constructed the school, but within two years, its roof collapsed. What was the reason behind this, and will the building be reconstructed?” he asked.

Raising concerns about Pratibha Schools, BJP MLA OP Sharma from Vishwas Nagar claimed that several of them, built between 1993 and 1998, were shut down by the previous government.

He urged the government to reopen these schools to support talented students.

In response to these concerns, Sood said, “An action report on the condition of schools will be prepared and presented in the House.”

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjeev Jha inquired about the number of students who had received financial aid at Delhi University by February 25. Sood assured that a detailed report on the matter would be provided to the Assembly.

The five-day budget session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is underway.