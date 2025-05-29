Delhi to plant over 12K flowering trees, shrubs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi forest and wildlife department is set to launch a major plantation drive along Sardar Patel Marg, with plans to plant over 12,000 flowering trees and shrubs to enhance the stretch’s greenery and visual appeal.

According to a tender issued on Monday, the plan includes 1,200 Amaltas, 1,200 Queen’s crepe myrtle, 1,200 rosy trumpet trees, and about 8,400 bougainvillea shrubs. The drive is expected to begin with the onset of the monsoon, using saplings 10 to 12 feet tall.

A senior official said native species were chosen after non-native ones like chinar and cherry blossom failed to survive Delhi’s climate during a 2023 beautification effort ahead of the G20 summit.

While the new saplings are unlikely to flower this year, some may bloom by next year. The Ridge area, a reserved forest, spans about 7,784 hectares.