Delhi to pilot retrofit devices in 30 old govt vehicles to cut emissions

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon conduct trials by fitting catalytic converter-based retrofit emission control devices in up to 30 government-owned BS-IV and older heavy vehicles, potentially offering a cheaper and cleaner alternative to scrapping.

In a first-of-its-kind move aimed at cutting toxic emissions from older diesel vehicles, the Delhi government decided to conduct a pilot project following a presentation by a clean-tech firm at a meeting which was chaired by the Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on August 11.

The company claimed its retrofit technology could reduce particulate matter and other harmful emissions by more than 70 per cent.

The trial comes in the wake of the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) directive banning the entry of non-BS-VI commercial goods vehicles into Delhi from November 1, with limited exemptions for essential services until October 31, 2026.

Officials said while the order is crucial for reducing pollution, it poses challenges for owners of relatively

newer vehicles that still have several years of service life left.

“Our goal is not just to comply with environmental directives but to lead the way in building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Delhi. This pilot shows that with the right technology, determination and governance,

we can solve even the toughest environmental challenges while protecting livelihoods,” Sirsa said.

“This pilot is both a trial and a statement of our vision — to deploy permanent, innovative solutions that clean Delhi’s air while keeping

essential transport running,” the minister said.