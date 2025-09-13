Delhi to mark PM’s birthday with blood camp, 15 projects...

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will lead day-long programmes marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17, beginning with a blood donation camp at Kartaya Path, officials said on Friday. Also, Union home minister Amit Shah will launch 15 development projects at an event at Thyagraj Stadium.

Under the morning programme Thank You Modi Ji, besides the blood donation camp, an exhibition and a

Sewa Sankalp Walk will also be held, they said.

The camp near India Gate aims to collect 1,000 units of blood, setting a new record. The exhibition will be based on the Modi government’s development-related initiatives in Delhi.

The Union home minister will launch projects, including 101 Ayshman Arogya

Mandir and five hospital blocks, among others, on the evening of September 17.

These projects are part of the 75 different development and welfare programmes, which will be launched during Sewa Pakhwada (service fortnight) — from September 17 to October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

Further, Shah will launch Delhi Jal Board’s various projects worth Rs 3,660 crore on September 30, in Okhla, officials said.

The chief minister said in a statement that ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ is a major step towards making the capital a truly “Viksit Delhi”.

Development projects worth crores of rupees are being launched during this period with a special focus on reaching every section of society in Delhi, she said.

Gupta emphasised that her government is putting in consistent effort to make the initiative successful and added she was closely engaging with BJP MPs, MLAs and other public representatives to ensure that people across the city are part of the celebration.

She also mentioned that she is in constant touch with senior officials so that the projects being rolled out are completed on time.