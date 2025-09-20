Delhi to launch interstate bus service

New Delhi: The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to launch a new inter-state AC bus service between Delhi and Baraut during Sewa Pakhwada 2025, marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Announcing the initiative, Transport minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the service would provide commuters with safe, affordable, and reliable travel options across the Delhi–UP corridor.

Operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the buses will start from Maharana Pratap ISBT and pass through Khajuri Khas, Bhajan Pura, Loni Bus Station/UP Border, Loni, Mandolla, Khekra, Katha, Baghpat, Goripur, Saroorpur, and Tyodhi before reaching Baraut. Return buses will follow the same route.

The 60-km stretch will be served by six daily AC services in both directions. Morning departures from Delhi are scheduled at 4:50 AM, 5:20 AM, and 5:50 AM, with return buses from Baraut at 7:00 AM, 7:30 AM, and 8:00 AM. Evening services include Delhi–Baraut departures at 5:00 PM, 5:30 PM, and 6:00 PM, and Baraut–Delhi

departures at 7:30 PM, 8:00 PM, and 8:30 PM. Fares have been kept affordable, starting at Rs 32 and capped at Rs 125 for the full route. Singh said more inter-state routes will be introduced soon to strengthen regional connectivity, support livelihoods, and promote religious tourism. “This service is about bridging communities and ensuring people from every walk of life can travel comfortably at affordable prices,” he added.