Delhi to launch 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in first phase

New Delhi: Nearly two months after the new government took charge, Delhi is set to undergo a sweeping healthcare overhaul. In a major move, the city is preparing to roll out 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs within the next three weeks, bringing neighborhood-level healthcare access a step closer to reality. Government sources revealed that each assembly constituency will house at least one Ayushman Arogya Mandir in the initial phase, with a larger plan of establishing 1,139 such centers across the national capital over the next 12 months. These centers aim to provide primary healthcare, consultations, and diagnostic services directly within communities, reducing the load on larger hospitals.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who recently unveiled a series of initiatives to bolster Delhi’s health infrastructure, underscored the importance of accessible healthcare. “Health services should not be a luxury or a privilege, it’s a basic right. These new centers will ensure that every citizen has access to quality care, right in their neighborhood,” she said. Alongside the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the government is also setting up Integrated Diagnostic Labs in all 11 districts to support these centers with essential lab services.

The government has decided to close mohalla clinics in rented spaces, shifting to government-owned infrastructure for better sustainability. CM Gupta announced the launch of 400 new Health and Wellness Centres, backed by Rs 2,400 crore from the Centre. She also criticised the previous administration for leaving 24 COVID-era hospitals incomplete and vowed to implement all central health schemes for Delhi’s residents.