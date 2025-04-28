Delhi to launch ₹10 lakh health cover for senior citizens today

New Delhi: In a major boost to senior citizens’ healthcare in Delhi, the government will officially launch the Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme on April 28 at an event at Thyagaraj Stadium. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will jointly inaugurate the initiative, aimed at extending enhanced medical coverage to the elderly population.

Under this scheme, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above will be entitled to an annual health cover of up to ₹10 lakh, ₹5 lakh under the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and an additional ₹5 lakh from the Delhi government’s contribution.

“This initiative ensures that no elderly citizen in Delhi has to worry about medical expenses,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said ahead of the launch.

Senior citizens can obtain the Ayushman Vay Vandana card by visiting the nearest empanelled hospital, downloading the Ayushman app via Google Play, or registering through the designated beneficiary portal. There is no income bar for eligibility, making the scheme universally accessible to all seniors aged 70 and above.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh noted that the scheme is expected to directly benefit around 6 lakh senior citizens across Delhi. “With over 30 lakh individuals already enrolled under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY program, this additional coverage will offer greater financial security and healthcare access to our senior citizens,” he said.

Highlighting preparations to manage the summer heat, Singh also shared that hospitals have been put on alert to tackle heatstroke emergencies. Air-conditioned Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances have been strategically deployed to support rapid hospitalisations if required. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda earlier emphasised the inclusive nature of the scheme, stating, “With the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, every senior citizen, regardless of socio-economic status, will have access to ₹5 lakh health cover from the Centre, and now, Delhi’s initiative adds another ₹5 lakh.”

The Ayushman Bharat Health Card promises comprehensive coverage from the first day, including treatment for pre-existing conditions. This move is seen as a significant step toward improving the quality of life for Delhi’s ageing population, ensuring they have timely access to critical healthcare without financial hardship.