‘Delhi to invest in sports infra,’ CM Gupta announces at Games launch

New Delhi: In a bold step to enhance Delhi’s sports culture, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government’s commitment to providing world-class facilities for sportspersons in the city. During the inauguration of the Delhi Games-2025 at Talkatora Stadium on May 20, 2025, Gupta emphasised that her administration will ensure that athletes have everything they need to succeed and bring pride to the national capital.

“Under previous administrations, our athletes were forced to leave Delhi to register in other states due to the lack of adequate facilities. But now, the Delhi government is taking proactive steps through the Delhi Sports Council to provide all necessary resources here in Delhi,” Gupta said. The Delhi Games-2025, which will see over 22,000 athletes competing across 20 different sports, is a key part of the government’s broader effort to boost local sports.

Gupta also highlighted her government’s recent allocation of funds for the establishment of the long-awaited Delhi Sports University, a project that was stalled by the previous government.

“The former government obstructed our efforts to open a sports university in Delhi. However, we have now allocated funds for this project, which will ensure that our young athletes have the infrastructure and training facilities they need to excel,” she added.

The Chief Minister’s speech also included a strong message about the government’s focus on retaining talent within the city.

“We want our youth and students to stay in Delhi, train here, and contribute to bringing laurels to our city. For too long, they were forced to move out for better opportunities, but that will change now,” Gupta said.

In addition to her focus on sports, Gupta also addressed the public’s needs in other areas. On May 17, 2025, she inaugurated a new water pipeline in Singalpur village, located in the Shalimar Bagh area, ensuring better access to water for residents. During the ceremony, Gupta reiterated that her administration is focused on serving the public’s interests. “Our government is committed to the welfare of the people. Work should never stop, and we will ensure all projects are completed in a transparent and honest manner,” she said.

Gupta also took a swipe at the previous AAP-led government, accusing them of neglecting the capital’s infrastructure, particularly its firefighting systems. “The firefighting systems were left in a dilapidated state. This compromised our ability to respond effectively during tragedies. We are working to modernise and strengthen our systems,” she added, following a tour of the new firefighting vehicles with BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri and Minister Ashish Sood.

With a clear focus on reforming Delhi’s infrastructure and promoting local talent, the Gupta-led BJP government is signaling its intent to transform the city’s future.