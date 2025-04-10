‘Delhi to introduce ranking system for over 2,600 schools’

New Delhi: In a significant announcement aimed at reforming Delhi’s school education system, Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said the Delhi government will soon roll out a school ranking and grading system covering over 2,600 schools in the Capital. The initiative aims to foster healthy competition between private and government-run institutions and elevate education standards across the board. Delivering the keynote address at the fifth edition of the Jagran Josh Education Summit and Awards 2025 at The Lalit Hotel, Sood said, “When you see the ranking of universities, you should know about the schools too. The government will implement a new grading system.”

The grading system will assess schools on various qualitative parameters, not just academic results. “How many children top it cannot be said to be the true meaning of education. What are the criteria for learning, what came out of education, what is the state of discipline there and what is the system for implementation of the New Education Policy, keeping these parameters in mind, the government will implement the new grading system,” Sood added.

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday launched the New Era in Entrepreneurship Employability Vision (NIV) scheme for Classes 6 to 12 to instil entrepreneurial thinking,confidence. He criticised past governments for ignoring the new education policy and announced new CM Shree Schools with smart classrooms, AI tools, and skill labs. Over ₹19,000 crore has been allocated for education in 2025, with ₹4,000 crore set aside specifically for children.