Delhi to install high-tech detectors at toll plazas

New Delhi: In a major step toward curbing vehicular pollution, the Delhi government is set to install advanced vehicle detection systems at toll plazas along the city’s borders. These detectors will automatically identify vehicles that exceed the permissible age limit or fall under the category of restricted models like BS-VI vehicles, which are not allowed to operate in the national capital.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that the new system will scan number plates and determine the vehicle’s age in real time. “As soon as a banned or overaged vehicle approaches a toll plaza, its details will flash on the screen, along with information about its fitness certificate,” he explained. Vehicles failing to meet Delhi’s air quality norms will be prevented from entering the city.

This initiative aligns with the 2014 National Green Tribunal (NGT) order and the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which prohibited the operation of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. Until now, many such vehicles managed to enter undetected, exacerbating pollution levels.

However, in a relief to vehicles merely passing through Delhi to reach other destinations, the minister clarified that these would not be fined by the Delhi government unless directed by the Supreme Court. “We are focusing on ensuring that banned and unfit vehicles do not contribute to pollution in the city. However, vehicles just transiting through will not be penalised unless there is a directive from legal authorities,” he said.

To further tighten regulations, the Delhi Transport Department has also issued new protocols for disposing of overaged vehicles. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles beyond 15 years will no longer be allowed to refuel and drive out of the city. Instead, owners must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and transport these vehicles using cranes to designated locations in neighboring states for resale or disposal. A crackdown is also underway on fuel stations supplying petrol, diesel, or CNG to vehicles without valid fitness certificates. Minister Singh, in a recent high-level meeting with transport officials, directed strict enforcement measures against both fuel stations and vehicles operating without proper documentation.

With Delhi struggling with severe air pollution, the government’s latest move aims to create a more effective monitoring system and ensure compliance with emission norms.