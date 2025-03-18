Delhi to ink MoU on April 10 for Ayushman Bharat rollout

New Delhi: Delhi Health minister Pankaj Singh announced that the state government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre on April 10 to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national Capital. As part of the rollout, the government aims to enrol one lakh residents within the first month, ensuring access to free healthcare for economically weaker sections.

“Bringing Ayushman Bharat to Delhi marks a significant step in improving healthcare accessibility for our people. We are committed to ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them the most,” Singh said at a press conference. The move aligns with one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) key promises in the February Delhi Assembly elections.

The AB-PMJAY provides an annual health cover of ₹5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation, benefiting nearly 55 crore people across the country. In October 2024, the Centre expanded the scheme to include all senior citizens above 70 years, irrespective of their financial status, granting them free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year.

Apart from implementing AB-PMJAY, the Delhi government is set to restructure the city’s primary healthcare model. Singh announced plans to shut down non-functional Mohalla Clinics operating from rented properties and replace them with new clinics on government land.

“Currently, each assembly constituency has about seven Mohalla Clinics running from rented premises. If we have our own land, why not build them there instead? Around 160 such rented clinics that are not functioning effectively will be closed, and better facilities will be established,” he stated.

The decision marks a shift in the city’s healthcare policy, as the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had devised its own state-run health scheme instead of adopting AB-PMJAY. With this new initiative, Delhi’s BJP-led administration is aligning itself with the Centre’s healthcare vision while restructuring the city’s primary health services. Officials emphasised that the transition would be carefully managed to ensure uninterrupted medical care. The government will also launch awareness campaigns to

inform citizens about the enrolment process for AB-PMJAY and the availability of new healthcare facilities.

Singh reiterated that the government’s focus remains on strengthening Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure. “Our goal is to provide accessible, efficient, and quality healthcare to all Delhi residents. By implementing AB-PMJAY and optimising primary healthcare services, we are taking a decisive step towards achieving that vision,” he added.