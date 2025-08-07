‘Delhi to host All India Speakers’ Conference’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that Delhi will host the All India Speakers’ Conference later this month, bringing together presiding officers from state legislative bodies across the country. The high-profile event is scheduled for August 24 and 25 at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and is expected to see the participation of around 60 Speakers and Deputy Speakers from various State Assemblies and Legislative Councils.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta said, “It is a matter of great pride that Delhi is hosting this national conference of parliamentary leaders. All invited dignitaries will be given the status of ‘State Guests’ and welcomed with full honour.”

She assured that elaborate preparations were underway to provide a seamless and respectful experience for the visiting leaders. “These distinguished leaders are our honoured guests, and Delhi will extend to them the highest levels of respect and hospitality,” she added.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has been tasked with overseeing all protocol arrangements, from the arrival of delegates to their departure. This includes airport reception, hotel accommodation, transportation, and all other hospitality requirements aligned with their official status.

Officials said the conference will also include closed-door sessions on parliamentary procedure, legislative reforms, and best practices in legislative functioning. The event is being seen as an opportunity for inter-state legislative dialogue and collaboration on matters of national interest.