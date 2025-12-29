Delhi to host 3-day cultural, literary fest

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government is set to organise a grand three-day cultural and literary festival, “Delhi Shabdotsav 2026”, from January 2 to 4 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, bringing together literature, culture and intellectual discourse on a single platform for the first time.

Announcing the event at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Minister for Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra said, “For the first time, the Delhi government is bringing literature, culture and ideas together on a |single platform.”

He described the festival as more than just an event, stating, “Delhi Shabdotsav is not just an event, but a living platform of India’s knowledge tradition.”

The festival will run daily from 10 am to 10 pm. The inaugural ceremony on January 2, from 2 pm to 3.30 pm, will be attended by Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan as Chief Guest, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Kapil Mishra.

According to the minister, over 100 eminent speakers from across the country will participate.

“This is a celebration of India’s cultural, literary and intellectual consciousness,” he said, adding that the event will feature over 40 book releases, six major cultural performances and two large poetry symposiums. Students from more than 40 universities in Delhi-NCR will also take part.

The festival will feature dignitaries like NSA Ajit Doval, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, ex-Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria, and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, with evening performances by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Prahlad Singh Tipaniya, and Hardeep Kaur.

Entry is free with online pre-registration.