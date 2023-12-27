Delhi to have 12 tree ambulances soon

New Delhi: In response to directives from the Delhi High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Horticulture Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to triple its fleet of tree ambulances, reaching to a total of 12 by 2024.



The officials reported that the existing fleet of four tree ambulances, established last year, conducted 353 surgeries in the past year, revitalising hollow and infected trees.

The Delhi High Court, in May 2022, mandated the former corporations of Delhi and land-owning agencies to establish a tree diseases surgery unit, procure tree ambulances, and assign specialised arborists (tree surgeons) to ensure the well-being of trees. While the tree ambulances were launched promptly, the establishment of the surgery unit is still pending.

‘Tree ambulances are dispatched in response to complaints or reports from field staff concerning trees affected by pests, hollowing, or drying. The standard duration for a tree surgery procedure spans 2 to 3 years,’ explained a senior Delhi govt official. The procedure involves removing the infected or hollowed-out part, cleaning it, washing it, and applying insecticide to combat pests.